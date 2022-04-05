D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.67% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

