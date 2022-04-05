D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.23 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 165,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

