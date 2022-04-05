D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of SMG traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

