D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.59 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,066. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

