D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.