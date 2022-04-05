D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,641 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 146,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,276. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

