Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Darktrace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.