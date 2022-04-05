Dash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $260.54 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.81 or 0.00284504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $260.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash’s genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,659,842 coins.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

