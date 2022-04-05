Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 2,148 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 1,430,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

