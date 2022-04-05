Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 9,325 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $251,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $58,318.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52.

Shares of MSP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 1,430,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

