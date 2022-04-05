DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. DBS Group has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $111.25.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBS Group (DBSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.