DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Cap of $123.94 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $123.94 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,261,068,865 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.