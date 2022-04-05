Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.