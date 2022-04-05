Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 205 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 208 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DROOF. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.33.
Shares of DROOF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
