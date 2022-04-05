Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.20 ($129.89).

ETR:DHER opened at €46.29 ($50.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.87 and a 200-day moving average of €85.61. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a one year high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

