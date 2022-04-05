DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00301929 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004599 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $759.13 or 0.01655706 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

