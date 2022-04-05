Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00.
Concentrix stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,592. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
