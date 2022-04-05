Dent Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $347.27 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00108190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.