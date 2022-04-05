Dentacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $284,613.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $284,613.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

