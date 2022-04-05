DeRace (DERC) Market Cap Reaches $83.95 Million

DeRace (DERC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $83.95 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.89 or 0.07483928 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,959.41 or 1.00136284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

