Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,367 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

