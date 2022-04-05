Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,035 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 102,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

