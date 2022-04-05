Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.