Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

