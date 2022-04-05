Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $145,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.