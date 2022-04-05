Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI stock opened at $349.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

