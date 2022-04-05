Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.09 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.48.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.