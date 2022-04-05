Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $340,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

