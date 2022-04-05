Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $724,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 578.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.
About Nasdaq (Get Rating)
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
