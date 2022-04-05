Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $954,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

