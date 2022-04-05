Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $336,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

