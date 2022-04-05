Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

ES opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.