Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

TEAM opened at $317.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.