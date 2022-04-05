Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE EQR opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

