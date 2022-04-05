Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,556 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

