Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

