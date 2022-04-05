Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

