Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stratec (OTC:STSEY) Target Price to €138.00

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €154.00 ($169.23) to €138.00 ($151.65) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Stratec

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

