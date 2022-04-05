Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.22 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.22 ($7.94).

LHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $€7.31 ($8.03) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

