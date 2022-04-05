DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in DHT by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

