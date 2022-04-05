Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $52.21 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

