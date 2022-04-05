Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

