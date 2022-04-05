DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.30. 14,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 379,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
