DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.30. 14,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 379,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

