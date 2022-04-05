Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Hits $750,939.83 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $750,939.83 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.60 or 0.00485791 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

