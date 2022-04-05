Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,734,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

