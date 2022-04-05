DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

