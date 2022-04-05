Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISCK stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
