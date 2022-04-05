DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 596,399 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.87.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
