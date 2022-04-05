DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 596,399 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

