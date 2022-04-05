DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.05 Million

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to report sales of $581.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $580.61 million. DocuSign posted sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 3,468,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -320.80 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

