Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.28

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC – Get Rating) (NYSE:DDC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as high as C$18.48. Dominion Diamond shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 466,920 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.28.
About Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC)
Recommended Stories
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.